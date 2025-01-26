Manipur To Set Up Anti-Extortion Cell. Here's The Helpline Number

The Manipur government on Sunday said it will set up an integrated anti-extortion cell under the Home Department to stop extortion from civilians, government employees, contractors and others, a top official said.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh in a statement said representatives from the police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles and the army will be part of the cell.

He said a toll-free number for the anti-extortion cell will be operational 24x7. The chief secretary said this initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

"Reports have indicated that various individuals, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages or letters from unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met. These activities pose a significant threat to the law-and-order situation in the state," Mr Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who joined as chief secretary on January 15, said in the statement.

He said the state government earnestly appeals to the public, including government officials, to report any such cases of threats or extortion (calls, messages or demand letters) to the integrated anti-extortion cell through the toll-free number: 1800 202 3326.

"Upon receiving a report, the cell would coordinate with the relevant police stations to take appropriate action. The public is also advised to avoid visiting unsafe locations," he said.

Mr Singh said the Manipur government seeks the full cooperation of citizens in combating these unlawful activities and remains committed to safeguarding everyone from such disturbing demands and extortions.