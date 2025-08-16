Advertisement
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Gets Additional Charge As Nagaland Governor

Read Time: 1 min
The vacancy had arisen due to the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan. (File)
New Delhi:

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Saturday given additional charge as the Nagaland Governor, according to a communique issued by the President's office.

The vacancy had arisen due to the demise of Nagaland Governor La Ganesan.

La Ganesan, 80, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official in Kohima said.

"Consequent upon the demise of Shri La Ganesan, Governor of Nagaland, the President of India has appointed Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland, in addition to his own duties," the note read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

