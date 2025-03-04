Manipur Governor Chairs Key Security Meeting Amid Push For Peace, Free Movement

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a crucial security meeting at the Raj Bhavan today to assess the law and order situation, signalling efforts at restoring stability in the violence-hit state.
The meeting, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and top military and paramilitary brass, follows a high-level review in New Delhi led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1.
Mr Shah's directive to ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur from March 8 underscores the Centre's resolve to normalise life in a state hit by ethnic violence since May 2023.
The backdrop to these developments is the imposition of President's Rule on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid escalating unrest between two communities.
The valley-dominant Meitei community and over a dozen distinct tribes collectively known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 250 have been killed and 50,000 have been internally displaced.
With the state assembly in suspended animation, Governor Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, has been tasked with steering Manipur toward peace.
Mr Shah's directive to open all roads is a significant step, given the virtual division of the state into Meitei-dominated valleys and Kuki-controlled hills, where travel has been heavily restricted.
This move aligns with recent efforts to recover looted arms - over 4,100 weapons have been surrendered following Bhalla's ultimatum -dismantle drug networks, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to restore order.
The Centre has also prioritized fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb illegal cross-border activities linked to the unrest.
Politically, the directive and today's meeting signal a shift toward centralized control under the President's Rule, sidelining local political factions to prioritize security and reconciliation.
For a state grappling with deep ethnic fissures, the success of Mr Shah's roadmap hinges on enforcement and community trust.
As March 8 nears, all eyes are on Manipur to see if free movement can pave the way for lasting peace.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world