Manipur Governor Chairs Key Security Meeting Amid Push For Peace, Free Movement

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a crucial security meeting at the Raj Bhavan today to assess the law and order situation, signalling efforts at restoring stability in the violence-hit state.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including Chief Secretary PK Singh, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and top military and paramilitary brass, follows a high-level review in New Delhi led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 1.

Mr Shah's directive to ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur from March 8 underscores the Centre's resolve to normalise life in a state hit by ethnic violence since May 2023.

The backdrop to these developments is the imposition of President's Rule on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid escalating unrest between two communities.

The valley-dominant Meitei community and over a dozen distinct tribes collectively known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 250 have been killed and 50,000 have been internally displaced.

With the state assembly in suspended animation, Governor Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, has been tasked with steering Manipur toward peace.

Mr Shah's directive to open all roads is a significant step, given the virtual division of the state into Meitei-dominated valleys and Kuki-controlled hills, where travel has been heavily restricted.

This move aligns with recent efforts to recover looted arms - over 4,100 weapons have been surrendered following Bhalla's ultimatum -dismantle drug networks, reflecting a multi-pronged strategy to restore order.

The Centre has also prioritized fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb illegal cross-border activities linked to the unrest.

Politically, the directive and today's meeting signal a shift toward centralized control under the President's Rule, sidelining local political factions to prioritize security and reconciliation.

For a state grappling with deep ethnic fissures, the success of Mr Shah's roadmap hinges on enforcement and community trust.

As March 8 nears, all eyes are on Manipur to see if free movement can pave the way for lasting peace.