Manipur Governor Reviews Security Amid Protests, Meets MLAs' Delegation

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a security review meeting with senior officials in the wake of violent protests across the state.

During the meeting, a comprehensive discussion and review of various matters relating to the current law-and-order situation in the state was deliberated.

Among those present were the Security Advisor, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner (Home), Secretary to the Governor, Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), IGAR (S), Inspector General, CRPF and other senior officials.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the governor also met a delegation of 25 MLAs from the BJP, NPP and the Congress.

"Today, a group of MLAs called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the governor of the current law and order situation in the state and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

The Governor told the delegation that all "necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy", it said.

Protests were held across Manipur on Saturday night over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and suspend internet services in five Imphal valley districts.

The MLAs' delegation expressed concern over the recent arrest of Asem Kanan, a leader of Arambai Tenggol.

BJP legislator K Ibomcha, who was part of the delegation, claimed that altogether five people were arrested in connection with earlier incidents of violence, which triggered widespread protests in the northeastern state since Saturday.

The CBI said it has arrested a member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence in 2023, while the police did not disclose details of the four others.

Khundrakpam MLA Lokeswore, speaking to the media after the meeting, said that Asem Kanan's arrest was not linked to Arambai Tenggol.

Arambai Tenggol has announced a 10-day total shutdown, including the closure of all government offices, intensifying the current unrest.

Sources say that Manipur's Rajya sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba and former chief minister N Biren Singh will fly to New Delhi for Manipur crisis talks with central leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources indicate that the discussions will focus on restoring peace, forming a stable government, and addressing public grievances.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President's rule in the state after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.