"Grateful For Peace Efforts": Arambai Tenggol Thanks Amit Shah, Manipur Governor

The people of Manipur can work towards a "peaceful and developed" state "through collaborative efforts", the Arambai Tenggol (AT) said in a statement today, and thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for their efforts in bringing normalcy in the violence-hit state bordering Myanmar.

The AT on February 27 handed over firearms, ammunition and armoured vests following the Governor's call on February 20 for depositing looted and illegally held weapons within a week.

The AT members also met the Governor before the deadline ended, and agreed to hand over weapons on the condition that the security forces take full responsibility for civilians' safety, and stop the firing from bunkers on hilltops dominated by the Kuki tribes.

"We extend our heartfelt applause to Shri Amit Shah, honourable Union Home Minister for his unwavering commitment to fostering peace and stability in Manipur. His leadership has been pivotal during these challenging times, and we are grateful for the concerted efforts to ensure the well-being of the people in our beloved state," the AT said in the statement today.

The AT, comprising members of the valley-dominant Meitei community, says it is a cultural organisation that was compelled to take up arms as "village volunteers" due to ineffective law enforcement in the early days of the ethnic violence; it says lack of law enforcement led to Meitei villages in the foothills coming under attacks from Kuki militants.

The Kuki tribes, however, have alleged the AT launched attacks on their villages along the inter-district borders after the first wave of clashes in May 2023, which forced the Kuki tribes to take up arms and form village defence forces. Many AT members including its chief Korounganba Khuman are named as accused in police cases and those being handled by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The AT, in a memorandum submitted to the Governor during their meeting, requested him to allow their members to resume normal lives and make a respectable living once the security forces assume full responsibility of ensuring civilians' safety, and stopping attacks from the Kuki-dominant hills that surround the valley areas.

"We would also like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the honourable Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla. His prompt actions and assurances during the recent meeting with the Arambai Tenggol have instilled a renewed sense of hope among the citizens," the AT said in the statement.

"The decision to ensure free movement by opening two National Highways is a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and accessibility in Manipur. Moreover, we commend the swift progress in completing the fencing work along Manipur's Indo-Myanmar Border, which is crucial in safeguarding our territory and enhancing security.

"We wholeheartedly support the Governor's strong stance against drug trafficking and his vision to make Manipur a drug-free state. The dismantling of illegal bunkers is another vital measure that will help us reclaim peace and security for our communities.

"The Arambai Tenggol is fully committed to supporting all initiatives that promote normalcy in Manipur. We believe that through collaborative efforts, we can work towards a peaceful and developed Manipur that reflects the aspirations of all its residents. Together, let us pave the way for a brighter, harmonious future for our state," the AT said.

The Centre on Saturday ordered all obstacles to be cleared from roads and highways across Manipur from March 8. It ordered the security forces to deal sternly with those who block roads and try to stop free movement of people.

Condition For Talks

Kuki groups, including insurgent organisations that represent their tribes and that signed the controversial suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre and the state government, have pointed at the ethnic clashes that began in May 2023 as the reason why they escalated their demand from an autonomous council to a separate administration, or a Union Territory with an assembly.

The internally displaced people from both communities are yet to return home.

Kuki leaders have said a "political solution" in the form of a separate administration should be discussed first before any other issues, including the return of thousands of people living in relief camps.

Meitei leaders have, however, cited this condition placed by the Kuki leaders as a deceitful attempt to set up a narrative for an ethnocentric homeland demand; the Meitei leaders' argument is that talks can go on while at the same time people living in difficult conditions in the camps can also return home since no territory is ethnic exclusive.

The demand for an ethnocentric homeland is untenable and obsolete in Manipur, where at least 35 communities co-exist, a group of activists and academics from the state said at a side event of the 57th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva in October 2024.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers resigned on February 9, after which the Governor placed the assembly in suspended animation, or MLAs active but without powers, following the imposition of the President's rule.

The valley-dominant Meitei community and over a dozen distinct tribes collectively known as Kuki, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues such as land rights and political representation. Over 250 have died in the violence and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced.