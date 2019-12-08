Manipur Girl, 8, With Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Special Plea For PM Modi

Manipur Girl Licypriya Kangujam met Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in a climate change event.

An 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement climate change laws in the country and pass them in the ongoing winter session of parliament.

"Please save our future. I am with my inspiration @gretathunberg to give more pressure to you and the world leaders. You can't underestimate us. Please pass the Climate Change law in the ongoing winter parliament session," reads the 8-year-old's tweet dated December 6.

For long, the young activist has been holding talks, organising awareness campaigns, rallies and has helped victims of natural calamities. She recently met Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in a climate change event in Madrid in Spain.

In June this year, she stood near the parliament premises to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention towards climate change.

"I urge him and all MPs to act on climate change now and save our future. The sea levels are increasing and the Earth is becoming hotter. They should act now," she had told ANI.

She has voiced concerns across several international platforms, urging the world leaders to act on the issue of climate change and to reduce natural disasters. She has also been recognised for her work and was awarded the 2019 World Children Peace Prize Laureate.

Licypriya Kangujam is also the founder of "The Child Movement", a voluntary movement by the children to raise their voices on global issues.

Prime Minister Modi has also voiced his concerns about climate change. In September this year, while addressing the United Nations Climate Action summit 2019, PM Modi also said that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.

"Need and not greed is our guiding principle. India is here today to not only talk about the seriousness of this issue but to present a practical approach and a roadmap. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of teaching," PM Modi had said.