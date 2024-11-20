Manipur Congress Asks Party Chief To Take Action Against P Chidambaram Over 'Regional Autonomy' Post

A huge controversy broke out over P Chidambaram's post on X on Manipur

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday requested party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior party leader P Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post that was later deleted, Mr Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Mr Kharge, the Congress leaders said, "We unanimously condemn the content of Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis."

The Congress leaders also reiterated their party's commitment to the unity and integrity of the state.