Manipur Congress Asks Party Chief To Take Action Against P Chidambaram Over "Regional Autonomy" Post

In a post on X that was later deleted, Congress leader P Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy in Manipur for three communities

A huge controversy broke out over P Chidambaram's post on X on Manipur

Imphal:

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday requested party president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against senior party leader P Chidambaram for his controversial post on X.

In the post that was later deleted, Mr Chidambaram had advocated for regional autonomy.

In a letter to Mr Kharge, the Congress leaders said, "We unanimously condemn the content of Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis."

The Congress leaders also reiterated their party's commitment to the unity and integrity of the state.

