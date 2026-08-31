Chief Minister In Delhi, Manipur Braces For 24-Hour Shutdown Over NRC Demand

The Joint Democratic Front (JDF) has called a 24-hour general strike across Manipur from midnight tonight, demanding suspension of all census-related activities in the state until the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is updated, ahead of the Manipur Legislative Assembly session scheduled to begin on September 2.

The announcement comes a day after protests were held at 18 locations across the valley, including a major 'No NRC, No Census' torch rally in Kakching on Sunday night that turned violent after police stopped the protesters from proceeding towards the district headquarters.

A large number of people from Wabagai, Hiyanglam and surrounding areas took part in the torch rally, which began from Wabagai-Hiyanglam Lamkhai Keithel. Protesters raised slogans of "No NRC, No Census" while opposing the conduct of the Census without NRC updation and without resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

When the rally attempted to proceed towards the Kakching District Headquarters, police stopped the protesters at the Keirak Dam area. A confrontation followed, after which police fired several tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

At least seven people, including four women, were reportedly briefly detained during the incident.

JDF Seeks Concrete Assembly Decision

JDF Convenor Jeetendra Ningombam on Monday morning said the 24-hour general strike was being called to press the organisation's demands ahead of the Assembly session.

"The general strike will start from today midnight to press our demand ahead of the Assembly session, which is expected to be convened from the day after tomorrow, that is, September 2," Ningombam said.

He said people expected a concrete decision on the floor of the House to suspend census-related workshops and other official activities until a roadmap for NRC updation is initiated in Manipur.

"People expect a concrete decision on the floor of the House saying Manipur is suspending all census-related activities and a roadmap to start NRC updation," he said.

Ningombam also referred to Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh's publicly stated support for NRC updation, saying he should take the lead in pursuing the matter with the BJP-led government at the Centre.

"As the Chief Minister is already in Delhi, and he himself is also in favour of NRC updating, as he publicly declared, he should take the lead, and he should [take it up] with the BJP government at the Centre," he said.

Protests Across The Valley

Ningombam said the JDF held protests at 18 different locations across the valley on Sunday, with further major protests lined up on Monday, including at Ema Keithel and other places.

"Yesterday we held protests at 18 different locations across the valley region of Manipur. Today also we lined up with major protests at Ema Keithel and other places. Our demand and pressure continue," he said.

Among the locations were Pheija Leitong, Lamangdong, Nepra Manjor Pukhrimapal, Moirang Bazar, Thoubal Ningombam Keithel, Singjamei Chingamakha, Kakching and Wangkhei Angom Leikai, among others.

A Meira rally was also held at Wangkhei Angom Leikai on Sunday night.

Chief Minister Appeals Against Bandhs

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh left for Delhi on Sunday, saying before his departure that he would meet top Central leaders to discuss various ongoing issues concerning the state.

In a statement issued before leaving for Delhi, he appealed to all sections of society to refrain from calling bandhs or blockades, saying such actions could lead to unwanted violent incidents and cause hardship to the public. He instead urged people to adopt other forms of democratic agitation.

The Chief Minister said the Manipur Government and the Union Government were committed to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Manipur.

Khemchand also appreciated the role of leaders of 14 civil society organisations and a delegation of MLAs who recently campaigned in Delhi for implementation of the NRC in the state, saying their campaign had received a positive response in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister also warned that stringent action would be taken against agitators who violate the law or attempt to create a chaotic situation.

Assembly Session In Focus

The JDF is demanding that the government suspend census-related workshops and other official activities connected with the Census and initiate a roadmap for NRC updation in Manipur.

The organisation expects the government to take a concrete decision on the matter when the Assembly session begins on September 2 and has warned that its agitation will continue if its demands are not addressed.

The Chief Minister's appeal against bandhs comes as the JDF moves ahead with its statewide general strike, putting the government's call for democratic forms of agitation against the JDF's decision to intensify its protest.

With the 24-hour strike beginning at midnight, following Sunday's protests at 18 locations and the violent confrontation during the Kakching torch rally, the NRC-Census issue is set to remain a major point of contention ahead of the Assembly session.

Further details on the strike's impact and the government's response are awaited.