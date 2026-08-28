Bomb Blast At Manipur MLA's House. Chief Minister Says "Attack On Democracy"

A bomb blast shook the house of Manipur's Konthoujam MLA and state government spokesperson Sapam Ranjan Singh at Konthoujam Mayai Leikai in Imphal West around 1:30 am on Friday. No one was injured, the MLA said.

Singh said a loud explosion was heard in the early hours, causing panic at his house. "There was no prior threat, and I have no enmity with anybody. It's deeply concerning," he added.

The incident took place in the highly congested Konthoujam Mayai Leikai residential area, raising concern over the potential risk to civilians from the use of explosives in a densely populated locality.

MLA Questions Motive

Condemning the incident, Singh questioned the motive behind bomb attacks and other forms of violence in Manipur.

"What is Manipur gaining from such acts? What is the purpose? Without any reason, carrying out bomb attacks or any kind of secret violent activities. What is the gain and what is the purpose?" he said.

The MLA said such incidents serve no constructive purpose and can create fear and insecurity among ordinary residents.

Chief Minister Visits Residence

Following the incident, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Singh's house and took stock of the situation.

Strongly condemning the attack, Khemchand described it as a "senseless and barbaric" attack on the house of a people's representative and said the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

"I strongly condemn such senseless and barbaric attack on the residence of a people's representative. This act of violence is an attack on our democracy and the perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," the chief minister said.

Meira Paibis Stage Sit-in

Local Meira Paibis staged a sit-in protest at the MLA's residence, condemning the blast and demanding immediate action from the government.

The protesters expressed particular concern over the fact that the incident occurred in a densely populated residential area, where an explosive attack could potentially have caused serious civilian casualties.

They demanded that the authorities identify those responsible and take stringent action to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The protest added to growing local concern over the safety of residents amid renewed incidents of violence in the state.

The attack has also raised concerns over the security of elected representatives and civilians, particularly in populated residential areas.

No injuries were reported in the incident. Further details regarding the explosive used, the extent of damage and the identity and motive of those responsible are awaited.