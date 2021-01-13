Manipur Chief Minister Receives Covidshield Covid Vaccine At Airport

N Biren Singh said the state has 39,991 health workers, who will receive the vaccine

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday received the Covishield vaccine at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, shortly after a plane carrying 54,000 doses reached the northeastern state.

Mr Singh said the first phase of vaccination for health workers would begin on January 16 along with the rest of India.

A total of 8,476 health workers will be administered the shots at 10 places, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), District Headquarters of Churachandpur, Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel and Bishnupur, he told reporters.

This day marks a new dawn as we received the first consignment of 54,000 doses Covishield vaccine from SII,Pune. I join the nation in thanking Hon'ble PM Shri. @narendramodi and our brilliant scientists for delivering the Covid vaccine in record time.Vaccination starts on 16 Jan. pic.twitter.com/ABK0EdIJwX — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 13, 2021

Mr Singh said the state has 39,991 health workers, who will receive the vaccine at 246 dedicated centres in phases.

India's drive against COVID-19 gathered momentum on Wednesday with similar cargo arriving in airports across the country.

While the Serum Institute of India moved about 56 lakh doses of Covishield to 13 cities, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said it had successfully transported the indigenous Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology, to 11 cities.

It said it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the Centre.