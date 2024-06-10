Manipur Chief Minister's Advance Security Team Ambushed By Suspected Insurgents

Ahead of the much-anticipated visit of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to the violence-hit Jiribam district later today, an advance security team was ambushed by suspected insurgents.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, police said, adding, that the shootout is still on near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53.

At least two security personnel have been injured in the attack.

The ambush comes amidst a backdrop of heightened violence in the region. The recent surge in violence began on June 6, after the discovery of the body of Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a 59-year-old Meitei farmer who had been missing for weeks. The discovery of Singh's body ignited a wave of outrage among residents, prompting urgent calls for enhanced security measures and the right to arm themselves for protection.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, spilling over into neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds sought refuge in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence gripping their homeland.

Jiribam, situated 220 km from the state capital Imphal, is a strategic gateway bordering Assam, traversed by the vital National Highway-37. Its significance is further underscored by the presence of numerous Kuki villages nestled in the surrounding hills.