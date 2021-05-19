Manipur Asks Ambulances To Mute Sirens Amid Rising COVID-19 Anxiety

Manipur calls for muting ambulance sirens in a bid to reduce COVID-19 anxiety (Representational)

The Manipur government has called for muting sirens of ambulances across the state in a bid to reduce anxiety and panic caused by the COVID-19 gloom, officials said.

The state's medical directorate, in a memorandum, urged chief medical officers, medical superintendents, staff of private hospitals and ambulance operators to "silence sirens as they are panicking people and causing social anxiety".

"Only if roads are blocked, sirens should be activated," it added.

The state government had earlier imposed curfew in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Ukhrul, Thoubal, Kakching and Churachandpur on May 8, which has been extended till May 28.

Manipur on Tuesday reported 624 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 40,683. The number of deaths climbed to 612 with 20 more fatalities.



