Manickam Tagore Appointed New Tamil Nadu Congress Chief

The Congress on Saturday appointed Manickam Tagore the new president of its Tamil Nadu state unit, replacing K Selvaperunthagai.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed B Manickam Tagore as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said in a statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president K Selvaperunthagai," it also said.

Tagore is a Lok Sabha MP from Virudhunagar and is also the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He is also the Congress whip in the Lok Sabha.

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress is an alliance partner of the TVK, the ruling party led by actor-politician Vijay Joseph.

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