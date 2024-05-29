Mani Shankar Aiyar Sparks Row With China Remark, Congress Distances Itself

Congress disassociated itself with Mani Shankar Aiyar's remark

In the latest Faux Pas, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar while narrating an anecdote referred to the 1962 India-China war as an "alleged Chinese invasion".

"..In October 1962, the Chinese allegedly invaded India," Mani Shankar Aiiyar was heard saying at an event in Delhi.

Mr Aiyyar later "unreservedly apologised" for having "mistakenly" used the word "alleged" before 'Chinese invasion'.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the BJP called it a "brazen attempt at revisionism."

"Nehru gave up India's claim on permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese, Rahul Gandhi signed a secret MoU, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accepted funds from the Chinese Embassy and published reports recommending market access for Chinese companies, based on them, Sonia Gandhi's UPA opened up Indian market for Chinese goods, hurting MSMEs and now Congress leader Aiyar wants to whitewash the Chinese invasion, post which the Chinese have been in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian territory," BJP's Amit Malviya said on X.

As the goof-up triggered a huge row, the Congress disassociated itself with the veteran leader's statement.

"Mani Shankar Aiyar has subsequently apologised unreservedly for using the term "alleged invasion" mistakenly. Allowances must be made for his age. The INC distances itself from his original phraseology. The Chinese invasion of India that began on October 20, 1962, was for REAL. So too were the Chinese incursions in Ladakh in early May 2020 in which 20 of our soldiers were martyred and the status quo disturbed," party leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Mani Shankar Aiyar is not new to controversy. A video of his old interview went viral earlier this month where he said that India should engage in dialogue with Pakistan or the country could end up paying a heavy price.

"India should give respect to Pakistan as it has an atom bomb! If we don't give them respect, they'll think of using an atom bomb against India," Mr Aiyar had said.

The Congress leader's remarks had gone viral days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other top BJP leaders warned that Indian forces would enter Pakistan to kill any terrorist who escapes.