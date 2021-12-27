Mangled Remains Of Army Chopper Collected Weeks After Crash That Killed 14

Gen Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash.

All the mangled remains of the army helicopter -- which crashed in the Nilgiris district near Coonoor, killing 14 including the country's first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat -- have been collected from the site.

All the parts were brought to Sulur air base with the engine and other larger parts being lifted with an electric rope and transported by lorries to the Tamil Nadu town, police said on Monday.

People in Nanjapachatram heaved a sigh of relief as the entire area, which was under total the Defence forces' control for the last 18 days, was opened to them. The government-appointed committee, headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh is carrying out an inquiry into the December 8 mishap.

Gen Rawat, his wife and 12 other armed forces personnel died in the crash.