Manali Shivers At Sub-Zero Temperatures Amidst More Snowfall Forecast

Manali in Kullu district experienced sub-zero temperatures

Manali in Kullu district continued to shiver below sub-zero temperatures amidst a forecast of more snowfall in the high and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological department said today.

Manali recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius today, Manmohan Singh, Director, MeT centre, Shimla, said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at a low of minus 14 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the minimum temperature recorded at Kalpa in another tribal district of Kinnaur was minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Solan, Shimla, Kufri and Palampur were 1.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the high and mid-hills and thundershowers in the low-hills and plains of the state from January 30 to February 1 and again on February 4.

The weather will mainly remain dry in the state on February 2 and 3, Singh said, adding that some places in the high hills might witness rain and snowfall on February 2 and 3.