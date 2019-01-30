Manali Shivers At Sub-Zero Temperatures Amidst More Snowfall Forecast

Manali recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius today, MeT Shimla official said

All India | | Updated: January 30, 2019 15:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manali Shivers At Sub-Zero Temperatures Amidst More Snowfall Forecast

Manali in Kullu district experienced sub-zero temperatures


Shimla: 

Manali in Kullu district continued to shiver below sub-zero temperatures amidst a forecast of more snowfall in the high and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological department said today.

Manali recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius today, Manmohan Singh, Director, MeT centre, Shimla, said.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at a low of minus 14 degrees Celsius, he said, adding that the minimum temperature recorded at Kalpa in another tribal district of Kinnaur was minus 6.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Solan, Shimla, Kufri and Palampur were 1.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the high and mid-hills and thundershowers in the low-hills and plains of the state from January 30 to February 1 and again on February 4.

The weather will mainly remain dry in the state on February 2 and 3, Singh said, adding that some places in the high hills might witness rain and snowfall on February 2 and 3.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manali snowfallsub-zero temperature

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mahatma GandhiInterim BudgetMartyrs' DayMahatma Gandhi QuotesMamata BanerjeeUnion BudgetShamita ShettyLive TVManohar ParrikarHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesFish DeadPUBGRedmi GoHonor View 20

................................ Advertisement ................................