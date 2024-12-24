Despite Manali Traffic Nightmare, People Enjoy Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh

Travelling to hill stations in winter is a different ballgame. Snow-covered landscapes, the crisp mountain air and pristine views transport you to a magical wonderland. However, with the massive influx of tourists visiting mountainous regions, certain challenges just cannot be avoided. On Monday (December 23) a fresh wave of heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Manali led to a massive traffic disruption. Numerous vehicles were trapped and tourists were stranded between Solang and the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang. Reports revealed that about 1,000 vehicles were caught in a traffic nightmare, prompting local authorities to initiate a rescue mission. Around 700 tourists were safely relocated to secure locations.

Even amid the chaos, travellers could not help but admire the serene beauty of Himachal Pradesh. After all, for city-dwellers, snowfall is an enchanting spectacle, offering a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Travel enthusiasts have dropped several videos and pictures from Himachal Pradesh on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting the charm of the snow-sheathed destination during this time.

Sharing a video from Himachal Pradesh, a person wrote, "Barf se dhake pahad sundar dikhte hai (Snow-capped mountains look beautiful)". The soothing chirp of the birds in the background fills our hearts will glee.



Here's another snowfall clip. Notice how the snow deposits on the bare tree branches and the quiet streets. "Yet again snowfall melting my heart," read the side note.

— Shaina Chauhan (@ShainaChauhan11) December 23, 2024



A glimpse from Manali surfaced on the micro-blogging platform. Heavy snowfall swept over the car-lined streets.

"The actual beauty of Himachal in winter and when it snows is something that only locals will experience. Take your selfies at the ridge, possibly the most shallow thing that can be done," read a remark.

The actual beauty of himachal in winters and when it snows is something that only locals will experience.



Take your selfies at the ridge, possibly the most shallow thing that can be done.



— Sidharth Shukla (@sidhshuk) December 23, 2024



Do not miss this video recorded by a traveller posted from Himachal Pradesh's Jispa.

Even furry animals like these two dogs appear to be enjoying the snowfall. Take a look



This user's hilarious comment read, "When your hometown looks like this while you're playing stupid Secret Santa in your office."



— Pracool (@thehighmonk) December 23, 2024

The captivating snowfall, which arrived after a two-week hiatus since the initial snowfall on December 8, has not only brought joy to visitors but also boosted the local tourism industry, helping it bounce back from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.