Man,Woman Allegedly Commit Suicide Over 'Failed Affair' In Maharashtra

Some locals spotted bodies of the duo hanging from a tree (Representational)

A 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide today apparently over their failed love affair, the police said on thursday.

Both the man and woman were separately married, were residents of the Hanuman Nagar area in Boisar, police said. Some locals spotted bodies of the duo hanging from a tree at a forest in Vangaon village 26 kilometers from Palghar today, an official at the Boisar police station said.

No suicide note was found near the bodies, he said. The man worked at a private company in Boisar since the last six months and the woman joined the firm around 20 days back, the official said, adding that further details about their nature of work were not yet known.

Both of them got acquainted while working together and apparently had an affair, he said.

On Tuesday, the man borrowed a scooter from a friend to go somewhere but did not return home. The two-wheeler was found today at some distance from the spot where the bodies were spotted, the official said.

The woman was also missing since Tuesday. Her family members, who were aware of her relations with the man, went to his house last night to get some information about her whereabouts, he said.

Later, families of both of them filed missing person complaints with the police, the official said.

The Boisar police today registered a case under relevant sections after the recovery of bodies and sent them for postmortem to a government hospital.



