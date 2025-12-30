Canadian Actress, 48, Applies For Assisted Suicide After Decades Of Mental Health Challenges

Canadian actress and comedian Claire Brosseau has sparked a national debate after seeking approval for a medically assisted death under Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program following a lifelong struggle with severe mental health conditions. At 48, Brosseau has been battling a range of issues, including manic depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorder, chronic suicidal thoughts, and other psychiatric challenges since childhood, she shared in an interview with the New York Times.

She has undergone decades of treatment across North America, including psychiatric care, dozens of medications, various therapies, and guided psychedelic therapy, all of which were unsuccessful in alleviating her "unbearable" suffering. In a Substack post last year, Brosseau opened up about her struggles with mental health, revealing that she's attempted suicide multiple times.

The actress, who doesn't have a partner or kids, applied for Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) program in 2021, seeking an end to her suffering. The program allows patients with "grievous and irremediable medical conditions" to end their lives with a doctor's help, but Brosseau's application is on hold due to restrictions on mental health conditions. She might not be eligible until 2027.

Brosseau has now joined a lawsuit with Dying With Dignity Canada, arguing this exclusion is discriminatory. Despite having a supportive network of friends and family, she believes she'll likely die by suicide if she can't access MAID.

One of Claire Brosseau's psychiatrists, Dr. Mark Fefergrad, voiced concern about her decision to pursue medically assisted death, noting that he has seen patients recover even after enduring prolonged and severe mental health struggles. "I believe she can get well. I don't think MAID is the best or only choice for her," he told the NY Times.

Meanwhile, her other psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Robinson, argued that it is unfair for medical assistance in dying to be limited to those with physical illnesses, calling the exclusion of mental health patients discriminatory.

If Brosseau is granted approval for euthanasia, she hopes her psychiatrists, along with her sister Melissa, her parents, and her dog Olive, will be present to support her. However, she prefers that they don't witness the moment of her death. Instead, she wishes to say her goodbyes and have them wait in another room.