Man Violated With Stick, Electric Shocks In Custody. Action Against UP Cops

A man has been hospitalised in Uttar Pradesh after his stay in the custody of Badaun police. His family says he has been tortured and is severely injured. They also allege that they had to bribe the police to secure his release and the officers demanded that they maintain silence.

A senior police official in Budaun has admitted that the allegations against the local police are prima facie correct. Four policemen have been suspended and a case of assault has been filed against them.

The man was picked up by the police last month in connection with a case of theft. He was allegedly aiding a group of cattle smugglers.

Rehan was given electric shocks. He has also sustained injuries in his private parts after the cops used a stick to violate him, his family has alleged.

Later, the police released him after a bribe of Rs 5,000 was paid, the family has alleged.