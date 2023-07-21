Man Tried To Enter Mamata Banerjee's Home With Arms In Car, Arrested

Mamata Banerjee was at her home when the incident took place.

A man was arrested on Friday with arms in his car for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

The man wearing a black coat and tie identified as Noor Alam was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a 'Police' sticker to Banerjee's residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said.

"The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose," Mr Goyal said.

The vehicle was also seized.

The man was talking incoherently, he added.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress chief is scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the 'Martyr's Day' rally venue in the central part of the city.

