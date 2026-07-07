Man Strangles Wife During Argument, Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan: Cops

A 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife to death and later died by suicide in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Bardod village under Hamirgarh police station limits.

According to police, Kalu Jat (30), a resident of Banka Kheda in Badliyas area, had come to his brother-in-law Jagdish Jat's house on Sunday evening along with his wife Durga Devi (27). The couple stayed there overnight after having dinner.

On Monday morning, Jagdish Jat and his wife went to a nearby field to pluck flowers, and Durga Devi also accompanied them. After some time, Kalu Jat called her back home over the phone.

Police said an argument broke out between the couple soon after, following which Kalu allegedly strangled his wife to death. He later hanged himself from a noose inside the room.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder followed by suicide. Injury marks have been found on the woman's body," Station House Officer Sunil Beda said.

When Jagdish Jat and his wife returned home, they found the door partially closed. Upon entering the room, they saw Kalu Jat hanging, while Durga Devi was lying dead on the bed.

Hearing their cries, villagers gathered at the spot and informed police.

Police teams reached the scene and conducted inspection. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Hamirgarh government hospital, and further investigation is underway.

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