Man Stabs Friend To Death With Scissors Over Rs 10 In Bareilly

The accused fled from the spot soon after and a search is on to nab him. (File)

An argument over Rs 10 resulted in a stabbing at a hair salon in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening, when 42-year-old Prempal Gangwar went to his friend Ahibaran Lal's salon for a hair cut.

They started having an argument over payment of Rs 10.

Police said witnesses thought it was a friendly fight as the two men knew each other since the last 20 years.

However, Mr Gangwar slapped Lal who got angry and in turn stabbed him with a pair of scissors.

Mr Gangwar was taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The accused also attacked Mr Gangwar's sons who had come to their father's rescue. He fled from the spot soon after.

Station officer of Bhuta police station Surendra Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered against the accused.

Efforts are on to arrest him, police said.