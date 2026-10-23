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Man Stabbed To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion In UP, 3 Arrested

The accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, leaving him critically injured.

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Man Stabbed To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion In UP, 3 Arrested
Ramganesh was attacked outside his house in Galouli village under Musanagar police station limits.
Kanpur (UP):

A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten and stabbed to death by three neighbours, including a couple, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district over suspicion that his father had practised witchcraft on their ailing daughter, police said on Friday.

Ramganesh was attacked outside his house in Galouli village under Musanagar police station limits on Thursday after he denied the allegation, Circle Officer Bhognipur Rajeev Sirohi told PTI.

The accused allegedly stabbed him multiple times in the stomach, leaving him critically injured.

His wife, Rachna, rushed him to a district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Sirohi said.

The accused have been identified as Satyam Kashyap, his cousin Raghavendra Kashyap and Raghavendra's wife, Radha Kashyap.

The dispute began after Satyam's wife blamed Ramganesh's father, Pannalal, for their daughter's deteriorating health and accused him of practising witchcraft, the officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by Rachna, police registered a case and arrested all three accused. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered, Sirohi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Man Stabbed To Death, UP Crime, Witchcraft Suspicion
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