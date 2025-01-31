Man Slits MBA Student's Throat In Indore. She Had Refused To Talk To Him

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday for allegedly slitting a woman's throat and injuring her after she refused to talk to him, police said.

The accused, Aman Sheikh, attacked the woman, an MBA student, with a knife in Sanwer town, around 40 km from the city, on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said the injured woman was admitted to a private hospital, where her condition is out of danger.

"The woman has informed that she and the accused graduated from the same college. She alleged that he would follow her and try to talk to her. When she refused to speak to the accused on the day of the incident, he argued with her and attacked her with a knife," the official said.

He said the woman's family has alleged that Sheikh had been harassing her for the last three years and did not stop despite warnings.

The attack sparked outrage in the area, and markets and other establishments were closed for half a day in Sanwer on Friday on the call of enraged Hindu organisations.

The official said the situation was peaceful in Sanwer

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)