Man Robbed, Loses Leg. Cops Take Him To Hospital, Leave Limb Behind

A labourer was robbed of Rs 500 by four men and his leg was held on a railway track until a train ran over it, severing the limb, in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Wednesday. He lost consciousness after that and says personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived a few hours later and took him to a hospital, but left the severed leg behind despite him pleading with them.

It was only the next morning that the man managed to convince a different set of personnel that the leg was near the tracks and it was fetched. Over 12 hours had elapsed by then and it was too late to even attempt a surgery to reattach it.

When senior GRP officials were asked about the incident, they denied the man was robbed but had no explanation for why they had left the leg behind or why it took half a day to get it.

From his hospital bed in Ujjain's Charak hospital, Lakha, a resident of Palduna village, recalled the horror: "I work as a labourer near the station. Around 8 pm, I was returning to Dewas Gate after buying food when four men stopped me, beat me and robbed me of Rs 500... When I opened my eyes, one leg was gone and the other was bleeding. I shouted, but no one came. The police came after two hours and put me in an ambulance. I begged them to take my leg too, but they didn't listen."

Lakhan was admitted to the hospital and spoke to a different set of GRP personnel on Thursday morning, telling them about the severed leg. It was only then that an assistant sub-inspector brought the limb back in a plastic bag.

GRP officials allegedly delayed registering a case, saying no robbery took place and they would do so only after speaking to Lakhan's sister. Asked why the leg was not recovered earlier and whether the crime was being downplayed, a GRP officer refused to reply.

When reporters pressed Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla about the incident and asked whether there was any negligence, he merely responded, "Provide proof, and we will take action."