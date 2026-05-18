Man Rides Scooter Cross-Legged And Hands-Free On Lucknow Road, Video Sparks Outrage

A video from Lucknow's Gomti Nagar area has gone viral on social media after a man was seen performing dangerous stunts on a moving scooter near Fun Mall, raising serious concerns about road safety and reckless driving. The clip shows the rider sitting cross-legged on the scooter while it moves through a busy road. He also took both his hands off the handlebars, continuing to ride as other vehicles passed nearby. He seemed to engage cruise control on the electric scooter, allowing it to keep moving at a steady speed. The scooter reportedly did not have a visible registration number plate.

The stunt, carried out in the middle of regular traffic, alarmed many social media users who criticised the rider for endangering not only his own life but also the safety of commuters on the road.

Watch the video here:

Several users tagged the official social media handles of Lucknow Police and UP Traffic Police, urging authorities to identify the individual and take strict legal action against him.

The viral clip triggered widespread outrage online, with many questioning why such risky behaviour continues despite repeated awareness campaigns about traffic safety and the rising number of accidents linked to reckless driving and stunt riding.

One user wrote, "Numberless scooters, zero safety gear, and a total lack of common sense. He's not just risking his own life; he's putting innocent commuters at risk for a few seconds of internet clout. Lucknow Police needs to seize the vehicle and hand out a permanent lesson."

Another said, "This is next-level ‘yoga on wheels' but zero road sense. One pothole, one sudden brake, or a distracted driver and it's game over, for him and possibly others. Hope strict action follows so others don't get inspired by this stunt. Road safety isn't optional."

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the matter. The incident has once again drawn attention to the growing trend of stunt videos being filmed on public roads for social media engagement, often at the cost of public safety.