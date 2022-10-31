Man Posed As CBI Officer On Matrimonial Site To Dupe Women, Arrested: Cops

In 2019, the accused had allegedly duped a woman using the same modus operandi. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman by introducing himself as an IPS officer on a matrimonial portal, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified Mayank Kapoor, a resident of Rohini Sector-19.

On Friday, a woman complained at a local police station that she met Mayank Kapoor on a matrimonial site in May. During their interaction, he introduced himself as the joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation and that he was also given the additional charges of Anti-Terror Squad, National Investigating Agency and Research and Analysis Wing.

According to the woman, Mayank Kapoor told her that he was earning Rs 50-70 lakh per annum and that he produced an identity card which showed him as a special officer of the CBI.

According to the police, Mayank Kapoor had downloaded picture of a CBI police officer's identity card from the internet and morphed it to dupe the woman.

The complainant also told the police that Mayank Kapoor borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from her saying his bank account had been frozen due to a vigilance inquiry and that he was in need of money.

When the woman learnt about Mayank Kapoor's reality, she blocked his phone number. This enraged him and he allegedly shared their private pictures with her neighbours and gave her threats, police said.

Mayank Kapoor was arrested from a park in Rohini Sector-15, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal said.

The DCP said Mayank Kapoor had eloped with a woman and got married to her in 2013 post which they lived in Wazirabad. The next year, his wife filed a molestation case against him and they got divorced in 2017.

Since then, he had been creating profiles on dating apps and matrimonial sites.

In 2019, he had allegedly duped a woman using the same modus operandi and was booked in Mumbai.

