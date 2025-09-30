Man Performs Stunts, Harasses Women On Mumbai Local, Arrested

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts and harassing women in the ladies' compartment of a local train at Borivali Railway Station in Mumbai, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Nathu Govind Hansa, a resident of Gujarat's Valsad, the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

The arrest came after a video clip of Hansa harassing women on a local train went viral on social media.

The short clip shows the accused travelling on the footboard of the luggage section adjacent to the women's compartment. A passenger captured the incident on their mobile phone, which later went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

The man was also heard making derogatory remarks about women passengers in the ladies' compartment.

After the video surfaced, the Railway Police swung into action and arrested him.

Borivali GRP Senior Police Inspector Datta Khuperkar said the incident took place on September 11. A female passenger travelling on a Dadar Fast Local from Virar to Andheri at 6:00 pm reported the incident.

The accused, standing at the door of the adjacent luggage compartment, began performing stunts, peering into the ladies' compartment, making obscene remarks, and making other female passengers feel uncomfortable.

Using CCTV footage and a face recognition system, the police identified the accused and formed a special team to track him. He was arrested on Monday after his photo was uploaded to the Face Recognition System (FRS) and matched with the footage.

Railway Police officials emphasised that the safety of female passengers was a top priority, adding that no such incidents would be tolerated. They appealed to passengers to immediately report any such incidents so that strict action can be taken against perpetrators.