Man Kills Live-In Partner With Hammer, Poisons Son, Later Dies By Suicide

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after killing his live-in partner and their three-year-old son in a hotel room in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Saturday evening, police said.

The bodies of Sachin Vinodkumar Raut, Naznin (29), and their son Yug were found in a room in Golden Key hotel situated near Gajanan Colony in MIDC area by staff, who in turn informed the police.

"Raut was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while his live-in partner Naznin was found with a head injury and a hammer with blood stains lying nearby. No injuries were found on Yug's body," a police official said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Raut fatally attacked Naznin with the hammer before either poisoning or strangling the boy to death. He then hanged himself, the official added.

A truck driver by profession, Raut was already married with two children. He was having an extra-marital affair with Naznin, originally from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Raut never divorced his wife and started living with Naznin.

"He later started avoiding Naznin. This led to frequent arguments between them. Finally, they decided to stay separately. On Friday, both signed a mutual agreement on a stamp paper of Rs 500 that they would stay separately. Police have seized the stamp paper for investigation," the official said.

Raut, Naznin, and the boy checked in at the hotel in the afternoon, he said, adding that further investigation is on.

Police have registered a case of murder against deceased Raut.

