Biker Killed On Delhi's Signature Bridge, Third Death In 2 Days

Delhi Police have warned motorists against driving dangerously on the Signature Bridge

A motorcyclist was killed on Delhi's newly opened Signature Bridge this morning, a day after two medical students on a bike were killed after ramming a divider and falling 30 feet. Two cousins on a bike were going from north Delhi's Nangloi towards north-east Delhi when their motorcycle skidded on the bridge at 8:20 am, the police said.

Ghaziabad resident Shankar, 24, was driving and his 17-year-old cousin Deepak was on the passenger seat.

Shankar, who worked as a salesman, died while he was being taken to hospital, the police said. Deepak said the motorcycle skidded before hitting a road divider. He received knee injuries.

Though both were wearing helmets, Deepak said his cousin's helmet flew off before he hit the divider.

This was the second accident at the bridge, which opened to the public on November 4 after eight years of construction.

On Friday, medical students Satya Vijay Shankaran and Chandrashekhar fell off the bridge around 8.45 am in an accident that the police suspect happened while they were trying to take a selfie while speeding on their KTM Duke bike. One biker's foot was allegedly caught in a stray wire from a streetlight. The bike, moving at a high speed, was flung up in the air. The bike was left dangling from a railing and the riders fell.

Over the past few weeks, the bridge described as an engineering marvel has emerged as a site for daring selfies and traffic violations. Thrill-seekers are often spotted climbing the suspension cables to take selfies.

Recently, a case of obscenity was filed after a video of transgenders stripping and dancing on the Signature Bridge was circulated online.

There have been dozens of cases of improper parking and one-way violations, according to reports.

The 2,214-foot asymmetrical bridge is built across the river Yamuna. It has a 505-foot-high viewing gallery.