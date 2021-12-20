Man Killed For Alleged Sacrilege At Gurdwara Had 8 Deep Cuts On Neck, Body: Official

The exact number of injuries will be known after the autopsy (File)

The man killed for attempting sacrilege at a local gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala had over eight "deep, sharp cuts" on his neck and body likely inflicted by swords, a senior medical officer of the local civil hospital, where his body has been kept, said today.

No murder case has been registered yet, the police said, adding, the priority is to establish the identity of the man for which they have shared his pictures in media and with the police of other states.

The unidentified man, who appeared to be a migrant labourer, was killed by a mob after being accused of "disrespecting" the Sikh religious flag at the gurdwara yesterday morning.

The police released gurdwara manager Amarjit Singh, after questioning him, last night. He had claimed that he saw the man trying to disrespect the 'Nishan Sahib' (the religious flag) in the morning after he came out for daily prayers.

However, the police had yesterday said there was "no visible sign" of sacrilege at the gurdwara.

Senior medical officer of the civil hospital Dr Sandip Dhawan said besides other blunt injuries, there were more than eight deep, sharp cuts on the neck, hips, and legs that were likely to have been inflicted by swords.

The exact number of injuries will be known after the autopsy, he said.

Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said the autopsy will be conducted after 72 hours in case no claimants come forward.

The body, which has been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital, will be cremated by the municipal authorities if it remains unclaimed, he said.

A police team is contacting police officials of other states and has also asked health authorities to conduct a DNA test to establish the man's identity, he said.

A case under the Indian Penal Code for the "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs" has been registered on the complaint of the manager of the gurdwara.