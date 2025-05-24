Man Hung Upside Down, Thrashed In Rajasthan, "Mafia Rule", Says Congress

A man was hung upside down with a rope from an earthmover in Beawar district and beaten over the suspicion of cement theft, police on Saturday said.

The incident, which was captured in a video and attracted a strong condemnation from Congress, led to the arrest of a man under section 170 of BNSS (arrest to prevent commission of cognizable offences).

Sub-Inspector Naval Kishore, posted at the Raipur Police Station (Beawar), said the video showed accused Tejpal Singh striking the man whose legs were tied to the bucket loader of the earthmover with a rope.

"Primary investigation reveals that Tejpal tortured his driver Yakub on suspicion of diesel and cement theft. Tejpal runs a factory and had sent the driver to Jaipur with a dumper loaded with cement nearly two and a half months ago," he said.

The SHO said the driver has not given any complaint yet.

"Further action will be taken on FIR registration by the victim," another officer said.

The state Congress denounced the BJP government over the incident, crying poor law and order.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot asked the government how long the "mafia rule" would continue in Rajasthan? "The public is asking when will this scary game being played with the connivance of the police and administration stop?" he said in a post on X.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "The hooliganism of mafias is at its peak in Rajasthan. In the weak BJP government, there is no fear of law on the mafias." He added, "This inhuman and cruel incident has raised serious questions on law and order, police inaction and political protection being given to criminals in the BJP rule in the state." Dotasra said that the incident was a blot on the entire system.

"I demand from the state government strict action in this case and the layers of political protection should be exposed. Also, there should be an impartial investigation of the role of careless local police in the incident," he said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully alleged that the criminals had patronage of the state.

"This has crossed all limits of brutality. This is not only the failure of the administration, but is the real mirror of the government," he said.

"How long will the mafia rule continue? At whose instigation this open hooliganism is happening? Why is the police administration a mute spectator? Whose protection do the mafias have in power? Does the government have the courage to take strict action against the accused?" he asked.

