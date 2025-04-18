Man, His 3 Minor Daughters Killed As Truck Rams Bike In Gujarat: Cops

A 36-year-old man and his three minor daughters were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place on the Godhra bypass road around 1 pm, in which the man's fourth daughter, aged three, miraculously survived, they said.

After the accident, the unidentified driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, inspector of Godhra taluka police station P K Asoda said.

"Rajendrasinh Chauahan (36) and four of his minor daughters, aged 3, 9, 12 and 13 years, were going to Sarangpur from their native place in Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal on their bike when a truck hit them from behind," he said.

While Chauhan and three of his daughters died on the spot, the fourth daughter received injuries in the accident and was admitted to a hospital, Asoda said.

Efforts were on to catch the unidentified truck driver, who fled from the spot after abandoning his vehicle, he added.

