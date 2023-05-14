22-Year-Old UP Man Rapes Minor After Promising Marriage, Arrested: Cops

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here on the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

On May 6, the girl, a resident of Bihar, had gone to her maternal grandmother's house in a village to attend a function, station house officer Dharamveer Singh said.

The same day, the 22-year-old accused, a resident of the same village, raped her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, he said.

An FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against him and he has been sent to jail on judicial custody, the SHO said.

