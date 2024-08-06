Man Hacked To Death By Wife's Relatives Over Interfaith Marriage In Gujarat: Cops

A 24-year-old man was attacked and killed allegedly by his wife's male relatives over their interfaith marriage in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district, police said on Monday.

Six persons, including the woman's brothers, have been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in Shedhakhai village of Bhanvad taluka on Saturday evening, an official said.

The victim, Yagnik Dudhrejia, was murdered by his wife's relatives who were against their interfaith marriage, deputy superintendent of police Hardik Prajapati said.

As per the first information report (FIR), Dudhrejia, a resident of Shedhakhai, fell in love with Ramza, a woman from a Muslim family in the same village.

They eloped and married in court against the wishes of the woman's family.

The couple returned to the village after the birth of their baby girl in June, and Ramza's family disapproved of this, it stated.

On Saturday evening, Dudhrejia left his house with his friend Hardeep Singh Vajubha when his wife's relatives intercepted them and allegedly attacked him with iron pipes, axes and knives, police said.

The victim was grievously injured and shifted to a hospital, from where he was referred to a government hospital in Jamnagar, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, a case was registered at Bhanvad police station against six persons.

The arrested accused were identified as Sajid Detha, Salim Detha, Juma Detha, Ahmed Detha, Osman Musa, and Hothi Kasam, police said.

