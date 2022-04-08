Man Gets 8-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old In UP

UP police said the man was sentenced to eight years. (Representational)

A special POCSO court on Friday sentenced a man to eight years in jail for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Special judge Sanjiv Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Danish, after holding him guilty under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On December 2, 2013, Danish took the victim to a sugarcane field in Shamli district after luring him with an offer of Rs 50 and sodomised him, according to public prosecutor Dinesh Sharma.

