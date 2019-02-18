Man From Srinagar Arrested For Cheating Job-Seekers Of Rs 60 Lakh

He promised the victims employment in Railways, SBI and FCI. (Representational)

A 54-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir doing business has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 60 lakh after promising them government jobs, police said today.

A special police team arrested Gulam Mohammed Illahi alias Gulzar of Srinagar for having cheated 24 job-seekers after collecting Rs 60 lakh from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty said in a press release.

He promised the victims employment in Railways, SBI and FCI among others, the official said. From January 2018, the accused, along with other absconding accused, got the victims to pay Rs 2.50 lakh each by creating fake online website of Railway Recruitment Board, fake offer letters, fake training and also conducted medical tests at Bardhaman, Kolkata, the official said.

After receiving the cash, the accused and others absconded from Hyderabad since last June. On receipt of complaint from the victims, a case was registered and investigation began, the senior police official said.

On information that the accused was moving around in Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the special team apprehended Gulzar in Uttar Pradesh and brought him to Hyderabad on transit warrant and produced him before a local court, the release added.