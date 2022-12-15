Man Facing 27 Criminal Cases Shot Dead In Chhattisgarh: Police

27 criminal cases were pending against the victim, the police official said. (Representational)

A 38-year-old man facing more than two dozen criminal cases was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said.

The incident took place on the Turkadih bypass under Sakri police station limits, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajendra Jaiswal.

The assistants opened indiscriminate fire at Sanju Tripathi, a resident of Bilaspur, at around 4:15 pm when he was travelling in a four-wheeler, said the ASP, adding the victim died on the spot.

Twenty-seven criminal cases were pending against the victim, he said.

On being informed about the firing incident, a police team accompanied by senior officials rushed to the spot, said Mr Jaiswal and added an extensive search was launched to nab the unidentified assailants.

Bilaspur District Congress Committee president Vijay Kesharwani said as per his information Sanju Tripathi was once active in the Youth Congress, but he was not holding any post in the party at present.

