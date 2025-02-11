Man Enters Women's Toilet In Hospital, Shoots At Patient After Being Chased

A man with criminal records fired at a guard while trying to escape from a hospital, and hit a patient in Bihar's Siwan district.

The incident happened at a time when a criminal identified as Saddam Hussain surrendered in court today, after which the police brought him to the same hospital for a medical checkup. The police suspect the man who fired at the guard may have come to kill Saddam Hussain.

The hospital guard saw the shooter, Arbaaz Alam, entering the women's washroom in the hospital and tried to restrain him.

Alam had walked down the corridor holding a handgun openly before he went inside the washroom.

When Alam resisted the guard's attempt to stop him from running, the guard swung his baton and hit Alam, the police said. Subsequently, Alam ran out of the hospital with the guard in pursuit.

Once he reached outside, Alam fired a few shots at the guard, which missed and hit a patient identified as Alok Tiwari, a local resident.

Mr Tiwari is being treated at the hospital, the police said.

Other guards who were at the hospital gate joined in the chase and together they managed to pin down the accused.

The police said Alam was soon handed over to them; two bullets and a motorcycle have been recovered from him. He was under the influence, the police said.