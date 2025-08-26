Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Man Dies By Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry In Chhattisgarh: Cops

The incident took place in Sankara village under Sihawa police station limits on Monday evening, a police official said here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Man Dies By Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry In Chhattisgarh: Cops
Further investigation is underway, say officials. (Representational)
  • A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh
  • The incident occurred in Sankara village under Sihawa police station
  • The man’s wife refused to cook egg curry due to observing Karu Bhaat fast
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Dhamtari:

A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after his wife refused to cook egg curry in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sankara village under Sihawa police station limits on Monday evening, a police official said here.

As per the preliminary information, Tikuram Sen, the dead, brought home eggs on Monday evening and asked his wife to cook curry. She refused, saying it was the day of 'Karu Bhaat' festival and she was going to observe a fast the next day, the official said.

'Karu Bhaat' (a'bitter meal' which includes a dish of bitter gourd) is eaten the day before the Teej festival, observed by married women in Chhattisgarh. They consume it as their last meal of the day before observing a 'Nirjala' fast the next day for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.

Apparently upset, Sen left the house and allegedly hanged himself from a nearby tree. The police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for suicide is on, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Suicides In India, Chhattisgarh, Man Hangs Himself
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com