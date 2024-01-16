Man Dies As Drunk Dhaba Owner Thrusts Broken Bottle Pieces Into His Neck: Cops

Police said there was a monetary dispute between the two (Representational)

A man was allegedly killed by a roadside eatery owner in an inebriated condition here, police said on Tuesday.

Pawan Kumar had gone to the 'dhaba' to purchase some cigarettes where he entered into an argument with the eatery owner identified as Rajesh.

Rajesh, who was consuming liquor, in a fit of rage broke his liquor bottle and thrust it into his neck, police said.

Pawan was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The 'dhaba' owner has been arrested, he said.

Sandeep Wadhera, Assistant Commissioner Police, said there was a monetary dispute between the two and they had a fight a few days ago.

