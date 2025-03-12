Man Demands Rs 11 Crore From Doctor, Threatens To Blow Up Hospital Over Land Deal: Cops

A police case was filed against a man for allegedly demanding Rs 11 crore from a Nagpur-based doctor and threatening to blow up his hospital by crashing a gas cylinder-laden vehicle into it if he fails to settle a land deal, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Neeraj Gandhi, had sent a WhatsApp message to Dr Mahesh Fulwani, who had signed a land purchase deal with a Nagpur-based firm in 2017.

The doctor had signed the deal to purchase a plot in the Somalwada area for Rs 13.50 crore in November 2017. But the deal got stuck as the land is under litigation, police said.

In November 2017, Neeraj Gandhi visited Dr Fulwani at his hospital and questioned him about the matter. He allegedly claimed that he had already finalised a deal for the same plot, the FIR stated.

Later, Mr Gandhi started demanding Rs 5 crore from Dr Fulwani over the phone and threatened to implicate him in a false case.

On August 26, 2024, Mr Gandhi allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to Dr Fulwani on his mobile number and assured him that the matter could be settled for Rs 11 crore, police said.

When Dr Fulwani did not respond, the accused threatened to blow up his hospital by crashing a vehicle laden with gas cylinders.

He repeated the threat again recently, following which Dr Fulwani approached the police, leading to the registration of an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

No arrest has been made so far.

