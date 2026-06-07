Man Dead, Woman Hospitalised After 'Excessive' Drinking At Mumbai Music Event

A 35-year-old man died while a woman was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed excessive alcohol during a music event in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred during the 'Klangkuenstler All Night Long' musical show organised at the NSCI Dome in the Worli area, according to a Tardeo police official.

The man and the woman were attending the event and dancing when they allegedly consumed excessive amounts of alcohol, including cocktails, the official said.

Both of them later complained of health issues and were rushed to hospital. The man was declared dead during treatment at Breach Candy Hospital, while the woman is recuperating, the official said.

Preliminary findings suggest dehydration may have contributed to the man's death, though the exact cause will be ascertained after further investigation, the police said.

The Tardeo police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the case from all possible angles, the official added.

In April this year, two MBA students who attended a music concert at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon area died allegedly due to a drug overdose. Police later arrested multiple persons in connection with the case.

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