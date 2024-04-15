Man Claims IndiGo Flight Landed With 2 Minutes Of Fuel Left, Airline Denies

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is yet to respond. (Representational)

After Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch in Delhi) Satish Kumar claimed that the IndiGo flight, originating from Ayodhya and bound for Delhi, landed in Chandigarh after a diversion with only 1 or 2 minutes of fuel remaining, the airline on Monday said that their flight had sufficient fuel at all times to divert to an alternate airport, as per regulations.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2702 operating between Ayodhya and Delhi on April 13 was diverted to Chandigarh due to bad weather in Delhi. The captain executed a go-around which is in line with the standard operating procedure. This is an absolutely safe manoeuvre," said the airline spokesperson.

"The aircraft had sufficient fuel at all times to divert to an alternate airport, as per regulations. The safety of our esteemed passengers is of prime importance to us. We regret any inconvenience that may have been caused due to factors beyond the airline's control," the spokesperson added.

However, Satish claimed that he got to know after landing that they had landed in the nick of time with only 1 or 2 minutes of fuel left from the crew staff.

"Had a harrowing experience yesterday with IndiGo6E Flight No. 6E2702 from Ayodhya to Delhi. Scheduled departure time 3:25 p.m. and schedule arrival time 4:30 p.m. Around 4:15 p.m., the pilot announced that there's bad weather at Delhi Airport and assured that the plane has 45 minutes of Holding Fuel," the DCP wrote on X.

Satish further said that the pilot attempted landing twice, but couldn't due to bad weather and still wasted a lot of time deciding the next course of action.

"At 5:30 p.m. (after a lapse of 75 minutes since the Holding fuel announcement), the pilot announced that he'll finally attempt landing at Chandigarh. By that time, several passengers and one of the crew staff started puking out of panic," he further stated.

"Finally, the plane managed to land at 6:10 p.m. at Chandigarh Airport after a lapse of 115 minutes since the 45 minutes Holding fuel announcement...... What an ordeal it was for the passengers. DGCA and MoCA kindly enquire if all SOPs were followed or was it the narrowest escape?" he wrote.

Meanwhile, the aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is yet to respond.

