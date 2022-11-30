Man Chases Teen daughter's Kidnapper On Bike, Accused Caught After 2 Hours

The accused was identified as Pritam (22), a resident of same village, the police said.(Representational)

Family members of a teenage girl chased a car on their motorcycle after a youth allegedly kidnapped her before finally catching him at the end of a two-hour search in the Aravallis, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Monday when the 13-year-old girl had gone outside her home in Bhondsi police station limits to fetch water while her family members were watching TV, the police said citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family.

At that time, a youth came in a car and stopped outside the girl's home. After talking to the girl for a while, he allegedly drove off with her, the police said.

After the family's neighbour who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, the teen's father and uncle gave chase on their motorcycle. Seeing the motorcycle chasing after his car, the accused abandoned the car and the girl and fled to the Aravallis on foot, the police said.

The girl's family members also ran behind the accused before finally nabbing him after a near-two-hour search, they said.

The accused was identified as Pritam (22), a resident of the same village.

Aggrieved, the girl's family members thrashed the man before handing him over to the police, they said. The accused is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the girl's family members, an FIR has been registered under Section 363 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code at Bhondsi police station.

"We will arrest the accused after he is discharged. Further probe is underway," said Bhondsi police station SHO Neeraj Kumar.

