Man Charged With Raping, Impregnating His Teenage 'Wife'

The teen has delivered the child, the police said (Representational)

An FIR was registered against a 22-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping and getting his teenage "wife" pregnant. The teen has delivered the child, the police said.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident that happened between November 2021 and February 2023.

Based on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl, the police charged the man with rape under the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prevention of Child Marriage Act, the official added.

