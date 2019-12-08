Man Breaches President Ram Nath Kovind's Security, 6 Cops Suspended

President Ram Nath Kovind was having breakfast with Rajasthan Chief Minister and Governor

A serious lapse was found on the part of the President Ram Nath Kovind's security on Saturday when a person entered the Circuit House and tried to touch President Kovind's feet.

The police immediately caught hold of the man and took him out. Taking note of the security lapse, officials have suspended six policemen.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Dinesh Chand, who is a resident of Ajmer and is reportedly mentally unstable.

The accused scaled the Circuit House wall and entered the premises in the morning when the President was having breakfast with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The President was in Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the main bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Saturday.