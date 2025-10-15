Man Begs For Money Inside Bengaluru Metro, Video Goes Viral

A video of a man begging inside a Bengaluru metro train has gone viral.

In the 34-second clip, the man, dressed in a black shirt and blue jeans, is seen asking for money from the seated passengers in the last coach of a moving Namma Metro train.

According to sources, the incident took place on Monday, when the train was travelling between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations.

The man boarded the train at Majestic metro station at around 11.04am. It was not until a couple of policemen arrived at the spot that he stopped asking for money. He was eventually made to deboard at Dasarahalli metro station.

Begging is strictly prohibited in stations and trains under Section 59 of the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act.

There have been several instances in the past when the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has fined people for causing inconvenience to other passengers.

