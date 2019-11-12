Man Beaten To Death By Naxals In Chhattisgarh For Being Police Informer: Official

The body of the man was found on Monday morning, officials said. (Representational)

A man was beaten to death by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday.

The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village, was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargunda village and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed he was killed for being a police informer, the official said.

"He was abducted some days ago and it seems he was beaten to death. We have launched a combing operation to nab the culprits," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.